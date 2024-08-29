City of Rome officials are considering knocking down one of the historic churches damaged when last month's tornado twisted through the city.

There is a vote scheduled Thursday that if approved would give the city the opportunity to explore bids from construction companies to demolish St. Mary's Church on Liberty Street.

The building's steeple partially collapsed and it lost most of its roof in the July storm. There is a massive hole at the top of what remains.

Rome's Board of Estimate and Contract will meet inside Rome City Hall.

If approved, advertising the job would begin immediately.

Bids, which will include all costs associated with tearing down the structure, would be due by Sept. 13.