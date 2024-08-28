"Today is a day that we hoped would never come, however, the time to say goodbye is here. What started as an 'out of the box' idea to go inside a 'cold box' and create a beer cave has led to an unbelievable journey over these past 11 years. As the idea became a reality, AJ’s has constantly strived to be a special and unique place to shop for craft beverages. Our goal was always to find fresh, new, unique beers and breweries and to present them to you cold-stored the way the brewers would want for their brews. In 11 years, we have experienced the high of a craft beer boom, the low and fear of a pandemic, the maturation of the craft beer world, and the development of an amazing beer scene here in the Greater Rochester area.

"With that said, it is time for our AJ’s family to move onto the next chapter in life, and so this Saturday, August 31st will be our last day open to the public. We know this comes as a shock but most moments like this usually are. We look forward to whatever the future may hold for our family here at AJ’s and hope you may be able to stop in to browse through the beer cave and find one last beer before we close.

"Thanks to all of our employees, vendors, breweries, beer reps and of course, most especially, to our customers for making AJ’s one of the most distinctive and extraordinary shops here in Rochester. We love you all and thank you for such a wonderful adventure!"