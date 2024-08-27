Visitors to Acadia National Park spent $475 million in 2023 as nearly four million people toured the state’s National Park Service lands, according to a new federal report.
In total, visitors to Acadia and Katahdin Woods and Waters pumped $479 million into local economies, including $219 million on lodging, $108 million at restaurants and $35 million on groceries, the report released Tuesday showed.
Across the country, spending near national parks reached $26.4 billion, supporting 415,400 jobs.
“This report illustrates the significant economic benefits national parks provide to nearby communities and the U.S. economy, and the value of our work to safeguard these public lands in the wake of the climate crisis, upgrade visitor experiences and invest in park infrastructure and staff,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Haaland visited Maine to consider whether the park service should add another property to its Maine holdings. Supporters of the Frances Perkins Homestead in Newcastle have asked President Joe Biden to name the homestead a national monument.
The 2023 National Park Visitor Spending Effects report found that in Maine, expenditures by park visitors support more than 6,800 jobs and $254 million in labor income.
The $479 million in visitor spending is slightly less than in 2022 and 2021. But in the last 10 years, spending has more than doubled, going from $192 million in 2013 to $479 million in 2023, according to the park service.