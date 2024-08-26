INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A new bill making its way through the California legislature could allow alcohol to be served until 4 a.m. to suite holders at Inglewood's newly opened Intuit Dome.

Current law prohibits serving alcohol between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., but Assembly Bill 3206 would allow after-hour sales "in a fully enclosed arena with a seating capacity of at least 18,000 seats located in the City of Inglewood if specified conditions are met."

The bill requires that "the sales occur in a private area in the arena no larger than 2,500 square feet in the hours immediately following a day on which a sporting event, concert, or other major event, or a private event not open to the public, has occurred in the arena, as specified."