A federal mediator is joining contract negotiations between union workers and UR Medicine Home Care.

Members of the 1199SEIU made that announcement Wednesday as they navigate their first labor agreement process.

The URMHC workers voted to join the union in March of last year. About 115 professional and clinical home care workers from URMHC are now represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. They say they have been negotiating their first labor contract with the largest private sector employer in upstate New York.

The group says they're fighting for more manageable patient caseloads, improved health and safety protections as well as competitive wages.

"Management isn’t giving us what we need right now at the table and they refuse to bargain long days,” said Cindy Lorenzetti, physical therapy assistant. “They need to set aside more time to focus on bargaining this contract – we need more availability so we can get it done."

URMHC workers provide professional home care services for patients in Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to URMC for comment.