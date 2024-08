Unemployment rates for the Buffalo-Niagara region are at their highest level in nearly five months, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Labor.

The new report released Tuesday shows the local jobless rate jumped to 4.5% last month — up from 3.7% the same time a year ago.

State labor officials say about 2,000 additional people have been looking for jobs since June.

The overall number of people holding jobs also dropped by 1,400 workers.