SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Pri Jagait, her fruit and vegetable plants provide more than just natural beauty around her home in Sacramento.

“We’re saving thousands a year,” Jagait said. “[On] Natural mosquito repellents [from growing citronella], on organic zucchinis, tomatoes, onions, apples, pomegranates.”

The mother of one said the thousands she saves each year at the grocery store helps immensely and that she’s not alone.

Jagait started a Facebook group where people can swap and buy extra produce growing in their backyards, with people saying the growing their own produce helps save on their monthly costs.

Near to Jagait in downtown Sacramento, food distributions like the one run by Mae McNeil with Repairing The Breach, see many people suffering from what McNeil said is sticker shock at the grocery store, from all walks of life.

“We get a lot of new families, every week we get new families,” McNeil said. “Two hundred to 250 people walk through the gates [every Friday]. And when you add in their family members, you’re talking maybe 350 to 400 people.”

The latest snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that overall, food prices were up 2.2% in July compared with the year before.

Inflation has made major progress since peaking two years ago, but people aren’t interested in inflation numbers according to polls.

Rather if they can afford their groceries right now, according to The Public Policy Institute of California’s (PPIC) Mark Baldassare.

“One of our most recent polls we asked people what they’re concerned about when it comes to the economy,” said Baldassare, Survey Director for the PPIC. “Fifty-six percent said that they were very concerned personally about the price of food and consumer goods.”

In comparison, Baldassare said only 35% are worried about the ability to find a job.

The economy is the number one issue for voters this election cycle, Baldassare said, and that people aren’t feeling good about it.

“When we ask people about their personal finances only 16% say that they feel that they’re better off now than they were a year ago,” Baldassare said.

Expenses like most Jagait said isn’t far from her mind and she hopes soon to expand what they can grow themselves.

“Our goal is to have a homestead on acreage,” she said.

Until then, Jagait said she’ll continue to grow what she can, and possibly swap with others to help save on costs.