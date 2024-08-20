INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The eyes of the world will be on Los Angeles twice over the next four years.

LA will host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup and will then be the center of the sports world when the 2028 Olympic Games hit Southern California.

What will be the economic event of such large events? Organizers of the 2026 World Cup say the tournament will bring in an estimated $594 million to the local economy, and with the matches being held at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood is projected to gain more than $17 million in economic benefits.

“Any events night, we’re busy, we’re loaded, all floors are open,” said Tiffany Foster, assistant general manager of Cork and Batter restaurant in Inglewood. “We’re ready.”

The establishment has already seen how large sporting events impact its bottom one. Recently, SoFi hosted two games during the Copa America Tournament, bringing in fans from all backgrounds to the area.

“We had all types and posters and everything for Copa. It definitely drew the crowd in,” Foster said. “Business was great.”

But some local groups oppose having these mega events in Southern California. There are high costs associated with upgrading existing venues, such as the renovations to the LA Memorial Coliseum, which will need to have a temporary track installed for the 2028 track and field events. The LA28 organizing committee projects those to cost roughly $100 million.

“We have a lot that we need to improve with the community, we have a lot of people who are unhoused, a lot of people who are housing insecure,” said Gigi Droesch, a member of NOlympics LA. “We could put a lot of that money towards, a lot of those resources towards public housing.”

Despite the opposition from some locals, it will be all hands on deck for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic organizing committees, with the countdown to two of the biggest sporting events in the world taking place in Southern California.