A new nonstop flight from Rochester to Fort Lauderdale is taking to the skies.
Spirit Airlines is offering daily flights out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport starting at $97 one way.
The first flights of the new route took off on Wednesday.
"Whether you are planning a family vacation or traveling for business, this new route will bring greater access and convenience to Rochester passengers," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.
This new service also offers passengers one-stop connections to Latin America and the Caribbean.