Big Lots is closing more than 300 locations across the country, at least one of which is in the Finger Lakes region.

The Canandaigua location on Routes 5 and 20 has announced it will be closing, and a closing sale is taking place. The closure is listed on Big Lots' official website where it says there will be a sale of up to 20% on most items in the store.

Last month, the company announced plans to close 35-40 stores this year amid struggles to stay afloat. In its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Big Lots stated that "in 2024, we currently expect to open three stores and close 35 to 40 stores."

The company states that it had a net loss of $205 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Big Lots currently has 1,392 stores nationwide, including 64 in New York.