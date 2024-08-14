EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Thursday marks one month until the Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles. It also marks a one-day event the city is holding to honor a particular TV show that will be heavily featured in the TV awards ceremony, with businesses joining in to offer exclusive deals for customers and fans.

Amazon MGM Studios announced that Thursday will celebrate its hit series "Fallout" — which has 17 Emmy nominations going into the 2024 ceremony — with "All Out for Fallout Day."

As a tribute to the story's "Vault 33" setting, the studio has partnered with 33 local businesses throughout LA County to offer exclusive deals and discounts themed to the series and its video-game source material. From Pasadena to Redondo Beach and Silverlake to Hollywood, fans can enjoy deals at bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants, breweries, bars and more. Highlights include:

Wasteland, LA's vintage clothing store, offering 33% off at its Melrose Avenue location, which will also feature props and costumes from the show

33-cent ice cream scoops at Sweet Rose Creamery

$3.33 bagels and a Nuka Cola at Hank's Bagels

free "Fallout" donuts at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts

33-cent double burgers at The Win~Dow

Fans who opt to stay home will be able to get in on the fun by using Grubhub, the exclusive delivery partner for the day. The app will feature a "Fallout"-branded gift with purchases on orders from certain partners.

“All Out for Fallout Day” will also feature immersive experiences throughout the county. At the Santa Monica Pier, both the Ferris wheel and Churrita Churros will be transformed for the day.

Plus, Sunset Ranch will offer 33-cent Guided Ghoul Horseback tours in Beachwood Canyon that will take riders to see views such as the Griffith Park Observatory, which is featured in the "Fallout" series.

For more information and a full list of "All Out for Fallout Day" partners, visit here.