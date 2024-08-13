Improvements are coming to the North Country's Watertown airport, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Tuesday.

The Watertown International Airport serves a big role in transporting soldiers in and out of nearby Fort Drum, which stations over 15,000 troops of the 10th Mountain Division.

The state will spend $28 million on these improvements. One of the big changes includes a new jet bridge.

“No one who has served our country should be left standing there waiting in the rain and snow. We can do better. We will do better. That is our promise,” Hochul said.

This is the largest expansion to the airport since 1928.

The Adirondack Regional Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport are also getting funds for upgrades.