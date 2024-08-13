Another group of local union employees say they are planning to go on strike.
A representative of the facilities group at the University of Rochester says they plan to strike from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. to the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug 20. The employees are part of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158.
In a statement, the union representative said in part:
The University of Rochester responded with the following statement, saying in part:
The employees say they time the strike to coincide with the move-in days of the U of R students. The university says contingency plans are in place to ensure all activities, including operations at the medical center, will continue without disruption. Students, faculty, staff and patients at the University of Rochester are not expected to see any changes to normal operations, according to university officials.