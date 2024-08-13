Another group of local union employees say they are planning to go on strike.

A representative of the facilities group at the University of Rochester says they plan to strike from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. to the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug 20. The employees are part of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158.

In a statement, the union representative said in part:

"The University has been getting away with giving the bare minimum for the last 15 years. While all the Unions around us are getting big jumps in wages with more benefits (keeping more money in their pockets), we have finally had enough, especially as things are more expensive than ever. The University has failed to treat the process of collective bargaining in 'Good Faith' seriously."

The University of Rochester responded with the following statement, saying in part:

"The University of Rochester has been negotiating in good faith since June with union representatives from IUOE for a multi-year contract renewal that is competitive, fair and equitable. The IUOE is the bargaining unit that represents more than 300 skilled trades staff who service and maintain University campus facilities, including at the Central Utility Plant and the Medical Center. Despite our extensive efforts, IUOE submitted an intent to strike notice."

The employees say they time the strike to coincide with the move-in days of the U of R students. The university says contingency plans are in place to ensure all activities, including operations at the medical center, will continue without disruption. Students, faculty, staff and patients at the University of Rochester are not expected to see any changes to normal operations, according to university officials.