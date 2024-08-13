Mike Ballin and Luke Diehl are on a mission to help protect the ocean while catching its waves. With their startup company Blueprint Surf Co., they take old fishing nets and create eco-friendly surfboards.

The purpose, they say, is to create sustainable surfboards while minimizing their carbon footprint.

“Surfboards are made from all petroleum-based products,” said Ballin. “Surfing is one of those sports that you’re in Mother Nature, in the ocean the whole time. You should be eco-conscious of what you’re actually using.”

The two met prior to the pandemic. At the time, Diehl was working at a different company. He says a customer then called his company asking if he could make a surfboard out of recycled fishing nets.

“I thought Mike would be the perfect guy to start this company with, and I was right,” said Diehl.

Through trial and error, the two worked on perfecting what would soon be their first successful eco-friendly surfboard.

Since then, the two have worked on improving the overall structure and design of their surfboards.

They replaced what would be the polyurethane foam core of a normal surfboard with their 3D-printed recycled plastics formed in a lattice-like style.

They also say they use a fiberglass and bio-based epoxy that makes the surfboard waterproof and protects the environment.

“We love it, and we feel like we’re making a personable contribution not only to surfing and our community, but making a lasting impact on the environment,” said Diehl.

For Ballin, he knew this initiative not only could make a difference, but also helped continue to fuel his passion for surfing. Born in Gloucester, Massachusetts, he has been surfing since he was 5. Even when he went to college at Colby, he always found a way to make it to the ocean and shred a few waves.

Now 25, he says he feels like being part of Blueprint Surf Co. is a full-circle moment for him.

“Growing up, I had access to very few surfboards,” said Ballin. “I now have the opportunity to not only make whatever I want but to also to give and take the knowledge I have and pass it to others.”