CULVER CITY, Calif. — At a CVS Pharmacy in Marina del Rey, shoppers will find Justin Sigler stocking the shelves or working the checkout counter.

Sigler has autism and been a CVS employee for the past few years, but he got his start at the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center in Culver City, often referred to as the Wiley Center.

"It may take us a little bit more than other people without a disability, but we can get the job done," Sigler said.

Back in 2019, he completed a customer training curriculum at the center, tailored to the learning needs of young people with autism. Many of them often struggle with social interaction, said Dr. Pamela Wiley, president of the center.

"We don't just get them a job. We spend a year or two in an intense employment readiness training program to make sure that they're ready. We also do corporate training to make sure that the corporate partners are prepared for our kids," Wiley said.

In fact, she says about only about 10% to 15% of those with autism are employed. CVS Health donated the career skills lab as part of a workforce development initiative to better train and hire potential employees with disabilities. It’s a mock store of sorts that gives them hands-on experience.

"They learn customer service, they learn hands-on, and then, they can take it into the store to get that hands on experience prior to them actually getting hired into the job," said Tami Hutchins-Nunez, manager of workforce initiatives at CVS Health.

"Not only does it give them a sense of purpose, it also transfers to the family, so parents feel good knowing that 'my child now is able to be independent and take care of himself,'" Wiley said.

Sigler completed the CVS customer service training curriculum at the center and then did an externship at a CVS store before eventually working at the Marina Del Rey location. He is now going to be a paid peer mentor, helping other young people with social challenges find success.

"I'm able to apply myself a little bit more. I'm saving up more, and I'm now living on my own," Sigler said.

It gives him a sense of pride and accomplishment. As he helps each customer, he knows that with every conversation they’re helping him, too.