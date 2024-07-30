EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — According to all traditional indicators, the U.S. economy is booming and leading the world. GDP and job growth are up, real wages are rising, inflation is cooling, unemployment levels have dropped to levels we haven't seen since the 1960s and a stock market continues smashing records.
Yet many Americans say they don't feel the success of the economy, as consumer prices remain so high, potentially impacting what voters decide on Election Day — so what’s the disconnect? Are the metrics real, or are things distorted by politics and corporate greed?
Claremont Graduate University board director and senior fellow Ryan Patel joins “Your Morning” with more.