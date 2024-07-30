PASADENA, Calif. — The 2024 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game generated $245 million in economic impact for the greater Los Angeles area, Pasadena Tournament of Roses officials announced Tuesday.

The parade and college football game supported the equivalent of 2,166 full-year jobs and generated an estimated $35.7 million in tax revenue, according to a report produced by tournament officials and partner organizations, including the city of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The report also showed that local residents spent an estimated $70 million related to the events, with many attendees of the parade and game also visiting downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Disneyland and Universal Studios.

“In addition to the economic benefits, thousands of spectators extended their visits, exploring local attractions from beaches to theme parks, further amplifying the financial impact,” Pasadena Tournament of Roses officials said in a statement. “Local businesses, from hotels to restaurants and retailers, have reaped significant rewards from these events, echoing the long-held sentiments about the positive impacts of hosting such events.”

Officials said about 700,000 people watched the parade in Pasadena, while 83,928 people attended the game, where the Michigan Wolverines beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20.

“As Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles region continue to benefit from the immense popularity and success of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, the local community and its businesses stand ready to welcome the next influx of visitors visiting for the 2025 events,” officials said.

The 136th Rose Parade will be held on Jan. 1, 2025, followed by the college football playoff quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game.