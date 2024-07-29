LOS ANGELES — From cutting back on hours of operation to having to increase prices and pick up extra shifts, La Terraza Café owner and operator Carlos Barrios clearly sees the changes in consumer spending with every order that comes out of his kitchen.
Economists with the Biden administration have calculated that average wages have risen enough to make up for the higher cost of goods and services. Despite strong economic numbers from the Commerce Department, which show a strong economy, many Americans are still feeling economic dissatisfaction, such as Barrios and the many customers that would frequent his café — an attitude that will maybe become a challenge for the presidential candidates.