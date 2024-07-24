LOS ANGELES — Although the Paris Olympics is just getting underway, the excitement for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles is already stirring among local businesses.

For Pez Cantina, it's a countdown to showcasing the best of the city through food and culture.

In the bustling kitchen of his Bunker Hill restaurant, chef Bret Thompson meticulously plates a dish, his passion clear in every detail.

"The presentation on this is awesome," he said.

Thompson and his wife, Lucy Ramirez Thompson, opened Pez Cantina a decade ago. The journey hasn’t been without its trials, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really challenging, but we continue to pivot and adjust to whatever was thrown at us. And no matter what, we kept our doors open," Ramirez Thompson said. "Today, we are almost back to full capacity, and we are very, very proud of what we've accomplished here."

The couple weathered the storm, and their efforts have paid off. Their restaurant has grown to include a line of products — spices called Pez Powder — and with major events such as the 2026 World Cup, the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, they’re preparing for even greater opportunities.

"I remember during the pandemic, someone saying, 'Stay in business because we're going to get the Olympics pretty soon.' And that felt like a lifetime away," Ramirez Thompson said. "And now it is almost here, and we are so excited to be a part of Los Angeles."

Preparation for the Olympics means more than just fine-tuning their menu and putting the perfect touch on their signature dishes. For Ramirez Thompson and Thompson, it involves connecting and learning.

"Networking with other small businesses is a really important part of our business," Lucy said. "Collaboration, distribution and just meeting new business owners that share the same challenges or successes."

That mindset led them to Chase for Business' second Make Your Move Summit at the picturesque Terranea Resort in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Over beautiful views, the Pez Cantina founders mingled with other entrepreneurs and gleaned valuable insights from experts, including five-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

White, a Southern California native, knows all about the Olympic Games.

"It's incredible. There's just this energy that's kind of, you know, right when you show up, you can feel it at the airport. They're welcoming you through, and it really comes alive," White said of the previous Olympics host cities.

Since his retirement from his athletic career, he's launched his business ventures and sees strong parallels between sports and business.

"You have to be determined. You have to put in the time, put in the hours, and there will be setbacks, you know, and it's like, 'What do you do with those setbacks?'" he said.

It's a reality that the Thompsons have lived.

As Olympics fever buzzes, with eyes on Paris, Lucy can't help but feel the excitement growing.

"All eyes will be on us," she said. "And we have a great opportunity to share what we do and share our magic with everybody else."