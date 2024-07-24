EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Disneyland workers reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday, averting a possible strike they had authorized on Friday.
“We are proud to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Disney that we will recommend to our fellow cast members," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement. "Cast members have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we all showed throughout this process and the unwavering support from guests and community members.
“We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win. We look forward to making our voices heard during the voting process to ratify this contract.”
The contract for cast members at Disneyland expired June 16. The contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast members expires Sept. 30.
This is a developing story and will be updated.