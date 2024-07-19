LOS ANGELES — DineLA, the exciting bi-annual food event, is in full swing. The event partners with hundreds of restaurants around Los Angeles to offer special menus, prices, secret dishes and more.
At Homegirl Café in Downtown, general manager Pamela Herrera is bracing for a fast-paced two weeks of DineLA customers. It’s the cafe’s third year participating in the event, and Herrera reports their numbers skyrocket, simply by being part of the promotion ahead of the event.
“During [Fall 2023] Dine LA, Homegirl Café experienced a 2,000% increase in followers on the Homegirl Café Instagram account, highlighting the growing interest and support from our community,” Herrera reports. “We sold an impressive 600 Dine LA-related plates, which contributed to a 52% increase in our cafe revenue compared to the non-promotional period.”
Executive director of DineLA, Stacey Sun, says they intentionally invite the smaller businesses in order to highlight the diversity of the Los Angeles dining scene.
“Yes, we have large businesses here and people are definitely attracted to them. But, what really makes us stand out—it’s the small family businesses. And those are the businesses that we want to support, and we want everyone in Los Angeles and visitors to support as well.”
The summer session of DineLA will wrap up on July 26. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit their website.