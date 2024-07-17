SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Port of Los Angeles processed 827,757 20-foot equivalent units in June, a 10% increase over the previous month but a small decrease compared to the same period last year, officials said Wednesday.

Six months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles also reported a 14% increase in cargo volume over 2023. June’s loaded imports stood at 428,753 twenty-foot equivalent units, a 1.5% drop compared to June 2023. Loaded exports came in at 122,515 TEUs, an increase of about 13% compared to last year.

“June was a great month at the Port of Los Angeles, capping off a stellar first half of the year,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at Wednesday’s media briefing. “The last six months have been steady and consistent, both in terms of cargo volume and, equally important, the efficiency on and around our terminal operations.”

Overall, the port moved more than 4.7 million TEUs in the first six months of 2024, a 14% increase over the 4.1 million TEUs processed during the first six months of 2023.

“The U.S. economy continues to be the primary driver of our cargo volume and I expect to see that continue in the months ahead,” Seroka added. “We have ample capacity on our docks to efficiently handle more goods as retailers and e-commerce outlets begin to move fall fashion, Halloween and year- end holiday items through the supply chain.”

Matt Priest, the president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, which represents 95% of U.S. footwear sales, joined Seroka for the port’s media briefing. Priest discussed factors impacting the supply chain, and how retailers are gearing up for the holiday season.

“As we sit right now, we’re seeing an advance of the movement of goods to get products in more quickly ahead of the holiday season for a variety of reasons,” Priest said. “So that is policy driven by economics, and we are excited about what we can bring to our consumers this year.”