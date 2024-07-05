SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A local machine is bringing AI to the fashion industry, putting design directly into customers’ hands but leaving the hard part of manufacturing with their favorite brands.
Located at the Circular Library on Abbot Kinney, the innovative approach allows customers to create unique designs while relying on local suppliers for sustainable manufacturing.
“The fashion system is known to have a lot of production of not used items. We leverage AI to let users co-create products, meaning creating a layer of connection between the client and the brand,” said Michael Scarpelli, head of partnerships at fashion tech company Space Runners.
The technology simplifies AI for users, enabling them to turn their ideas into custom apparel easily using prompts.