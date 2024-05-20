BMW made and imported vehicles to the United States that contained parts made with forced labor in China, according to the results of a new investigation from the Senate Finance Committee.

Issued Monday, the report found some parts for Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen vehicles also involved forced labor.

Citing “a severe lack of visibility into supply chains,” Finance Committee Chair Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., opened the investigation in 2022 after a report from Sheffield Hallam University alleged some U.S. automakers were affiliated with suppliers that used workers who were not performing their jobs voluntarily. The university report found links between global automakers and Chinese companies making metals, wiring, wheels and batteries in China’s Xinjiang territory.

The Senate Finance Committee investigation looked at major car companies’ relationships with their suppliers to determine if they were using forced labor. The U.S. Trade Act of 1930 disallows the sale of goods made with labor that is not provided voluntarily.

Since the beginning of the investigation, most automakers and their suppliers told the Senate committee their supply chains were free of forced labor, according to the report, including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen.

It was only after the U.S. Commerce Department issued a new Entity List highlighting companies of concern subject to trade restrictions that Volkswagen confirmed some of the vehicles it produced for the U.S. market included a component made by a Chinese company on the Entity List.

Earlier this month, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover told the committee they had also imported parts presumed to be made with child labor after the suppliers had been included on the Entity List. Jaguar said it was unaware of its connection to the supplier on the list; BMW said the company in question was not on its supplier list.

The component the Senate Finance Committee referenced in its report "was used in a prior generation of technology and is not in current Jaguar Land Rover vehicles for sale," a spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover told Specrum News. Once the company's compliance team was notified the component manufacturer was on the Entity List, Jaguar Land Rover immediately stopped all shipments of the two aftermarket parts and "quarantined for destruction" all of the components' existing inventory globally.

The BMW Group has "taken steps to halt the importation of affected products and will be conducing a service action with customer and dealer notificaion for affected motor vehicles," a company spokesperson told Spectrum News.

"The BMW Group has strict standards and policies regarding employment practices, human rights and working conditions, which all our direct suppliers must follow," the spokesperson said, adding that the "global global automotive supply chain is intricate" and that the company is committed to "adapting our policies and procedures to ensure the BMW Group's strict standards are met."

A request for comment from Volkswagen was not answered before deadline.

“The details of these disclosures heightened the Chairman’s concerns that automakers do not possess adequate visibility and compliance procedures to keep their supply chains free of forced labor,” according to the report.

The committee noted the Chinese Community Party is in strict control of Chinese companies and often interferes with audits taking place inside the country.

The report contends the forced labor involved ethnic Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang territory — a population subject to genocide and crimes against humanity by the CCP, according to the U.S. State Department.

The Senate Finance Committee report said the CCP has detained over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in reeducation camps. Some of those camps have been turned into high-security prisons where detainees are threatened with physical violence, sex abuse and torture and forced to work in factories.

Forced labor is “all work or service which is exacted from any person under the threat of a penalty and for which the person has not offered himself or herself voluntarily,” according to the International Labour Organization.

NOTE: This story has been updated with a statement from The BMW Group.