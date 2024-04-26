Bookstores are like libraries. They are a place to gather, make friends, meet friends and learn.

This weekend is all about celebrating that. The last Saturday of April is Independent Bookstore Day.

At Parthenon Books, the general manager says at indie bookstores across the state — even the country — you'll find live music, food, arts and crafts, readings and fun for the whole family.

So why should we celebrate independent bookstores?

First, it's money that stays in the local economy. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said if you spend $100 at a local business, $67 of it stays in your community.

It also helps the environment. Buying local leads to less packaging and transportation. Not to mention, buying local means supporting your community as a whole.

"Independent bookstores are vital to communities," said Sarah Piraino, general manager of Parthenon Books. "We're not just a place that sells books, we're also a community space where people gather. Each of them are unique in their own [way] because we're all super small, super local, we're not a big chain, obviously, and we're just a community space."

Other events your indie bookstore probably has are book clubs, author events and chess clubs — the options go beyond books.

To find a participating bookstore near you, click here.