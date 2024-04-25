Southwest Airlines will not operate at Syracuse Hancock International Airport after August 4.

The airline told the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority that, as part of what it called intensifying "network optimization efforts to address underperforming markets," it would cease operations in four airports — Hancock, Bellingham (Wash.) International Airport, Cozumel International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

“While we are disappointed to hear this news, we recognize the challenges the airline is facing due to Boeing aircraft delivery delays and lack of available capacity,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri in a statement.

The ceasing of operations follows a rough first quarter of 2024 for Southwest; the airline reported a $231 million net loss in the quarter on Thursday.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said it would "remain actively engaged" with Southwest in the hopes of re-launching operations at Hancock in the future.