A potential TikTok ban could spell trouble for small businesses and several other industries that rely on the app to grow their brand.

The Tepechi Birreria Restaurant in Long Beach recently began using the social media platform to get customers through the door as times have been tough keeping the business afloat. Staff at the restaurant say the potential ban is concerning as this is the most cost-effective way to promote their business.

The legislation that could ban the app is included in the $95 billion dollar foreign aid package up for a vote this weekend.

If passed, TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance would have 270 days from when it is signed to either sell the app to an American company or the app gets banned.

Politicians across aisles say the app is a threat to national security.