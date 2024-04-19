LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 5.4% in March, the same rate as February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.4% rate was above the rate of 4.9% rate from March 2023.

The March 2024 unemployment rate in Orange County, where seasonally adjusted rates were not immediately available, was 3.9%, down from 4.2% in February.

Statewide, California’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3% in March, the same rate as February but above the 4.5% rate in March 2023, the EDD reported. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.8% in March, 3.9% in February and 3.5% a year ago.

Total non-farm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 14,900 jobs between February and March to reach more than 4.56 million.

The private education and health services sectors led the way by adding 8,400 jobs.