RG&E and NYSEG will be applying one-time credits to the upcoming bills of their customers.

RG&E customers will have $18.40 applied to electric bills and $11.26 to their gas bills. For NYSEG customers, it will be $9.52 for electricity and $15.66 for gas.

The utility providers say it's part of an effort across the state to address energy affordability.

“We know the pressure of inflation affects every one of the more than two million customers our Companies serve,” said Christine Alexander, vice president of Customer Service for NYSEG and RG&E. “Support like this from New York state can really help families maintain financial stability.”

The credits will be applied automatically to an upcoming bill and will appear under the miscellaneous charges section as "NYS Energy Bill Credit."