LOS ANGELES — California Democratic Assembly member, Buffy Wicks wants to propose a bill that would limit Ticketmaster’s control in the ticket industry.

AB 2808 says the company has a monopoly in the ticket space, allowing them to add high fees in addition to ticket prices.

The bill, if passed, would require competition at the first point of sale for tickets.

There is also a federal bill in congress which would require ticket companies to be upfront about the total price, with fees included.