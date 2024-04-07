The annual Queens Night Market is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park next weekend for its ninth season.

The market showcases food from all over the world and helps immigrant chefs start their food businesses in the city.

"We've launched over 400 businesses at the [market], meaning 400 businesses made their first sales transaction at the [market], got all the permits for it and that kind of thing," John Wang, the founder of the Queens Night Market, told anchors Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1.

Wang said that almost 3 million people have attended the festival since its 2015 launch and almost 100 countries have been represented.

This year, Wang expects around 75 food vendors and approximately 30 art merchandise vendors to do business at the market on opening night.

"These vendors, they're on average, serving about 80 customers an hour, which is more than one a minute. That's remarkably fast," Wang said.

The first two nights of the market — Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 20 — are sneak previews, which require a $5 ticket to attend. Starting Saturday, April 27, the festival is free to enter.

All food items at the festival cost $6 or less.

"The only reason we've been able to keep that $5, $6 price cap this year was because we found a great partner in [Citizens Financial Group] and they underwrote over half of the vendor fees, so that we're still generating lots of business," Wang said.

The New York Times recently named the market the 23rd best food businesses in the city.

"It's pretty remarkable. When I first started thinking about the idea in 2014, I would have put lots of money on the idea that it wouldn't last more than one year," Wang said.

The market runs on Saturdays from 4 p.m. until midnight through Oct. 26. The market will be closed for three weekends in the fall during the U.S. Open tennis tournament.