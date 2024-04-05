Wegmans has once again been recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

It came in at number six out of 100 for 2024's list.

Mini cupcakes will be served at each of its stores on Saturday at 11 a.m. for customers and employees to celebrate the honor.

Clementine tangerines will be available for those who prefer a healthy option.

“There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people,” Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets, said in a statement. “We're grateful for the many ways our people live our values and create a welcoming place for everyone across our communities. We celebrate this honor together and thank our people for making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all.”

This is the 27th time Wegmans has made the list.

The company also ranked in 2023 as a best workplace for parents, best workplace for women, and was ranked number one on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list.