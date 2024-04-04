LOS ANGELES — Developers Thursday unveiled updated project plans for the modernization of Television City — detailing a smaller and more refined vision than that which was initially proposed.

Located in the Fairfax District, at 7800 Beverly Blvd., Television City opened in 1952 as the second CBS television studio complex in Southern California. In 2019, CBS sold Television City to real estate investment company Hackman Capital Partners for $750 million, though CBS continues to operate at the site as a tenant.

The studio has been the production site of several films such as the 1996 feature "That Thing You Do!," starting Tom Hanks and Liv Tyler, and hit shows such as "All in the Family," "Sonny and Cher" and "American Idol."

Hackman Capital had announced a $1.25 billion plan to modernize and expand facilities on a lot at Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in 2022. The owners faced opposition from nearby residents, environmental groups and historical conservationists on their plans.

On Thursday, the owner updated its application to enhance the studio, and they are expected to submit it to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning Friday.

The owners said the revised plans are the result of working with residents and stakeholders, as well as direction from LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the 5th District, which includes the location of the project. Two originally proposed components of the plans were removed — a proposed 150,000 square feet of general office floor area, as well as a proposed 15-story west tower.

While there is still another 15-story office tower included in the plans, project heights have been lowered throughout the site, and setbacks and stepbacks have been expanded near the adjacent properties and along public streets. The project will also include more trees and landscaping efforts, as well as enhancements that are geared to improve public safety and walkability of the area.

Hackman Capital noted it will also bolster its transportation and mobility plans to reduce car emissions with the goal of eliminating 5,000 daily car trips from local streets.

"Television City is committed to being a good neighbor for the long- term, which starts with listening. We are grateful to all project stakeholders for their participation in our outreach process and the project refinements arising from this collaboration and input have made the TVC Project even better," Michael Hackman, founder and CEO of Hackman Capital Partners, said in a statement.

He added, "Our investment will preserve this iconic studio and transform it into Los Angeles' first all-electric production facility, create good-paying jobs close to where individuals and families live, and improve the quality of life and safety of residents and businesses in the Beverly/Fairfax community."

Hackman Capital aims for the project to be the first "all-electric studio" in the city. They have committed to achieving LEED Gold standards, using renewable energy, reducing the use of carbon materials and reducing water consumption. Foster + Partners, Adamson Association Inc., and RIOS will be the architecture teams leading the design of the project.

The project has gained the support of many groups, such as the Mid- City West Neighborhood Council, Park La Brea Residents Association, Fairfax Business Association, Melrose Business Improvement District, and West 3rd Street Business Association, among others.

"Television City heard us. I initially opposed the project but the TVC team took the time to listen to the community's feedback and make real and meaningful changes," Angie White, a Park La Brea Residents Association Board Member, said in a statement.

She noted that the TVC project reflects the wants of the community, and it will be a "win-win for the entertainment industry and the Beverly/Fairfax neighborhood."

Adrian Scott Fine, president and CEO of the LA Conservancy, also back the updated project, adding the "project strikes a good balance between protecting its Historic Cultural Monument (status) and implementing a much- needed modernization."

The Los Angeles Times reported the plans will add more than 980,000 square feet to the 25-acre site with soundstages, low-rise offices and support facilities flanked by asphalt parking lots.

Additionally, the owners detailed an increase to Television City stages to 15 from 8, along with production support facilities. Two stages built in the 1990s would be demolished, but four original stages built by CBS in 1952 would be preserved along with other historical design elements, the Times reported.

"The TVC Project will not only attract the world's preeminent entertainment and media companies, but will reinforce Los Angeles' status as the content capital of the world — today and well into the future," Jeff Pion, vice chairman of CBRE, who is also the leasing broker for the property, said in a statement.