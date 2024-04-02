Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is making stops around New York on Tuesday to address a spike in organized retail theft.

Schumer says communities across New York, including in Rochester, Ontario County, the Hudson Valley and more have seen millions in merchandise stolen from stores, which is hurting local businesses and shoppers by causing prices to rise and making access to goods more difficult.

During a news conference at a shopping center in Victor, Schumer said these large-scale crime rings, some of them on the national level, send individuals to break into stores and fill duffel bags with merchandise worth tens of thousands of dollars. They target everything from cell phones and laptops to clothing and jewelry.

Sen. Schumer is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to increase enforcement and penalties, and use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO Act, to investigate and prosecute organized retail theft rings in New York. The RICO Act was originally passed in 1970 to help federal agents take down organized crime syndicates.

"RICO has a lot of advantages," said Schumer. "A, it crosses state lines. B, it has tougher penalties and C, it uses the long arm of the federal government to put evidence together from different places that can convict these crime rings under the RICO statute. So rather than focus on individual crimes, RICO enables the whole of government response and allows our DOJ and New York prosecutors to partner with them and to dismantle these thefts."

In Monroe County alone, Schumer says four large retailers experienced theft losses of $7 million in 2023.

Schumer says it's important to target the problem at the top, especially the high-level, black-market dealers that are driving demand.