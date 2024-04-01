EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Home buying for the nation is about to get more interesting, as the National Association of Realtors agrees to a seismic settlement that will abolish the 6% commission.
In California, there is a home insurance crisis. The big three insurers — Farmers, Allstate and State Farm — all have paused any new home insurance polices.
Why? Because the state is just too expensive to cover.
Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, a nonprofit dedicated to getting homeowners resources and information to get insured, joins “Your Morning” to discuss.