The United States Postal Service says there will be no changes to the operations at its Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center.

On Thursday, a review of the operations at the Buffalo facility determined that the USPS will "maintain existing originating processing operations" and there will be no changes made at the facility. Business mail entry, post office services, branch retail services and delivery services will remain unchanged, according to the USPS.

Concerns were raised after findings in a postal service review showed outgoing mail processing operations should be transferred from William Street to a facility on Lyell Avenue in Rochester. Local, state and federal leaders criticized the proposal, saying it would decimate services in Buffalo and impact small businesses in the area.

Under that plan, the William Street facility would have remained open as a local processing center and no career employees would lose their jobs. However, some non-career employees could still have been cut and there were concerns that some employees would have been forced to transfer.