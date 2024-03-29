PASADENA, Calif. — A store in Pasadena is tackling several major issues: waste in landfills, the costly barrier to entry for artists, and teachers out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies.
Remainders Creative Reuse, an arts and crafts thrift store, offers affordable materials sourced from donations.
According to their director of education and development, Toban Nichols, Remainders is averaging 10,000 pounds of donations that are being kept out of landfills monthly.
With an array of items, from yarn to paper to books; Remainders Creative Reuse provides accessibility to art supplies while reducing environmental impact.
The space also fosters a sense of community with low-cost classes and a close-knit staff that’s also comprised of volunteers.
To discover more about donating or visiting Remainders, go to www.remainderspas.org.