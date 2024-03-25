PASADENA, Calif. — Workers at 34 hotels will receive a $10 per hour wage increase and significant boosts to their benefits and rights as part of a new four-year contract, their union announced Monday.

The union said hotel workers achieved “every goal” after deciding to take action last summer, which included strikes and calls for boycotts of certain hotels.

Additionally, workers also continue to receive low-cost health benefits for themselves and their families, fair workloads, pension improvements and pre-pandemic staffing guarantees



However, they emphasized that work remains to be done at dozens of other hotels, including Hotel Figueroa, Hotel Maya, Doubletree Downtown Los Angeles and the L.A. Grand, the site of a city-operated Inside Safe program

Hotel workers will now earn an average of 40% to 50% more in wages than they do now, allowing them to remain housed and live in the communities near their employment, according to a summary of the contract.

Unite Here Local 11, the union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona, said its members voted overwhelmingly to approve and ratify the contract on Thursday.

The new contract will cover workers up to January 2028, giving them an opportunity to hash out new deals as the LA region welcomes the Olympic games later that summer, according to union officials.

“After signing, I felt so much peace knowing that I’ll be able to retire with dignity,” Ana Sanchez, a front desk worker at Sheraton Gateway LAX hotel for 22 years, said during a news conference Monday morning. “I feel that God gave us the answer we needed. Winning this contract gave me so much confidence in my abilities and my own power.”

Brenda Mendoza, a uniform attendant at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles for 14 years, hailed the labor agreement. She said it will give her “peace of mind,” and it means that she won’t live paycheck to paycheck.

Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, praised the hotel workers’ resilience.

“We — the entire city — owe them an enormous debt for their courage, and it is the only reason why we have prevailed, and it is the reason why we have given hope to all working people that they too can win a living wage,” Petersen said.

Union officials described the new contract as a “victory.” However, they emphasized that work remains to be done at dozens of other hotels, including Hotel Figueroa, Hotel Maya, Doubletree Downtown Los Angeles and the LA Grand, the site of a city-operated Inside Safe program.

The union said the Hotel Figueroa’s owner, BGO and its principal operator, Highgate, laid off staff on Feb. 11 — bringing in a new company, The Botanical Group, to run the food and beverage operations.

Unite Here Local 11 alleges the owners violated the city’s Hotel Worker Retention Ordinance when The Botanical Group employed a new set of workers, failing to retain the hotel’s “longstanding” restaurant and bar workers.

Highgate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Hotel Worker Retention Ordinance was enacted to address the problem of mass layoffs of hotel workers that have occurred historically when corporate ownership or management of a hotel changes.

At the LA Grand, hotel workers are also seeking the same demands — higher wages and improved benefits — with their employer Shen Zhen New World LLC. Workers have also called on the city to address violence workers have allegedly endured on strike lines at the hands of hotel security personnel, who they claim were hired by the city.

LA Grand hotel workers, represented by Unite Here Local 11, have also raised concerns with work related to Inside Safe. The LA Grand operates as part of Mayor Karen Bass’ initiative, providing some vacant rooms to unhoused Angelenos.

City officials have said if a member of Unite Here Local 11 doesn’t feel safe or doesn’t want to clean a room, they don’t have to, as a contracted service provider will take care of it.

A representative for Mayor Bass’ office previously said in a statement that “The Grand houses hundreds of the most vulnerable Angelenos and our office will continue to do all we can to save lives and ensure workers are treated fairly.”

Labor union officials say they want the city to intervene and mediate on their behalf with the owner to address staffing levels and to overall improve working conditions.

Workers continue to strike, picket or call for boycotts at hotels to address unresolved labor concerns. Recently, workers at Proper Santa Monica, Hotel June, San Pedro Doubletree and Proper Downtown Los Angeles walked out, Unite Here Local 11 said.

“We are not stopping until all workers get what they deserve,” Petersen said.

Following the news conference, members of Unite Here Local 11 walked over to Hotel Figueroa to picket and demand for a fair contract.