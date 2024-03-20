LOS ANGELES — Facing the third year in a row of staff shortages, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation increased hourly wages for lifeguards working at public pools and county lakes in hopes of incentivizing more applicants.
Five hundred positions need to be filled before the peak season. Pool hours could be reduced this summer if the county doesn’t hire enough lifeguards.
To attract even more candidates, the swim test for aspiring pool lifeguards was made less challenging. Applicants now only must swim 300 yards in six minutes and 30 seconds or less, versus swimming 500 yards in that time.
