LOS ANGELES — After labor organizing resulted in beneficial contracts for actors and writers last year, unions representing production crew members are now bargaining with Hollywood studios for favorable contracts that would take effect once current contracts expire at the end of July.
Dan Vetanovetz, an IATSE union member and spokesperson, said crew members are primarily seeking better compensation and hours, among other provisions. When Spectrum News reached out for comment on the negotiations, the AMPTP initially declined to comment on ongoing negotiations, but later, a spokesperson from AMPTP provided a statement that read:
“The AMPTP is committed to sustaining an open and productive two-way dialogue with our union partners that focuses on keeping crew members on the job without interruption, recognizes the contributions they make to motion pictures and television, and reinforces a lasting collaboration that ensures the industry and those who work in it thrive for years to come.”
According to Dr. Sung Won Sohn, an economist and professor at Loyola Marymount University, strikes like those undertaken by actors and writers last year have a significant impact on the local, state and national economy.