PACOIMA, Calif. — California is a strong example of a state setting clear public policy signals to drive maturity in the solar market.
Aggressive goals to reduce greenhouse gasses paired with an equally aggressive renewable portfolio standard have resulted in more solar installations and workers than the rest of the country combined.
GRID Alternatives is pushing those goals even further by ensuring that low-income homeowners have access to free or low-cost solar as means to make clean energy much more accessible.
Homeowners eligible for GRID’s energy for all programs do not have to pay to get a solar system installed on their home.
To find out if you qualify for free or low cost solar you can call 1-866-921-4696 or visit this link.