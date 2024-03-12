Albany County will purchase the former South End grocery store in the city after the legislature approved a resolution Monday night.
The county legislature voted 26-8 to invest $450,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to purchase the store, which had originally opened late in 2022. The store closed for business last year.
The meeting's agenda indicated that, if the vote passed, the former store at 106 South Pearl Street would be purchased "from AACC Holdings, LLC through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transaction."
The property, a former McDonald's, had been purchased for $850,000 in 2021 by BlueLight Development Group in conjunction with the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region.