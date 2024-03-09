LOS ANGELES — Some residents of the San Fernando Valley can schedule free appointments at local libraries to get help preparing their 2023 tax returns, Mayor Karen Bass' office announced Friday.

The Los Angeles Public Library will partner with the local American Association of Retired Person's Foundation's Tax Aide Program to provide tax- filing services. The program is run by the Internal Revenue Services Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly.

To qualify for the free appointments, taxpayers much have an income of $64,000 or less. Persons with disabilities, those 60 and over, and residents with limited English also qualify.

"I encourage Los Angeles taxpayers to take advantage of the free assistance they can receive from volunteers certified by the IRS at various locations throughout the San Fernando Valley," Bass said in a statement. "These qualified and trained individuals are ready to assist taxpayers to file their state and federal returns by the Monday, April 15 deadline."

Free tax assistance appointments are available at the following locations:

Sunland-Tujunga Branch, 7771 Foothill Blvd., every Saturday until April 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;

Sun Valley Branch, 7935 Vineland Ave., every Thursday until March 21, 2-6 p.m.;

Valley Plaza Branch,12311 Vanowen St., every Wednesday until April 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Mid-Valley Regional Branch, 16244 Nordhoff St., every Wednesday until April 10th, 2-6 p.m.;

Pacoima Branch, 13605 Van Nuys Blvd., every Friday until April 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., every Saturday until April 13, Noon to 4 p.m.;

Panorama City Branch: 14345 Roscoe Blvd., every Friday until April 12, Noon to 4 p.m., every Saturday until April 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and

Van Nuys Branch, 6250 Sylmar Ave., every Monday-Thursday until April 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday and Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Go to lapl.org/taxes to make an appointment and to see a complete list of tax programs and locations. For Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations, please call 213-228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.