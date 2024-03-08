A new manufacturing business is slated to open at a former paper mill in Jay that closed last year.

Godfrey Forest Products will build an oriented strand board manufacturing facility at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The new venture could employ 125 workers, but is still up to two years from coming to fruition.

In addition to the oriented strand board facility, other developers are exploring projects at the site, according to an announcement from Gov. Janet Mills.

The Androscoggin Mill was most recently operated by paper manufacturer Pixelle Specialty Solutions.

It contributed $1.8 million in tax revenue, or 22% of the town’s tax base, Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere told Spectrum News in 2022.

About 230 workers were left unemployed when the mill closed in 2023.

“When Pixelle decided to close the Androscoggin Mill last year, I pledged that my Administration would continue our efforts to diversify the forest products sector and sustain the good-paying jobs it creates across our state,” Mills said. “While there is plenty of work ahead, today’s announcement is an important milestone on the road to a new future for this historic mill and to a stronger, more diverse forest products sector in Maine.”

Oriented strand board, or OSB, is a material similar to particle board and used like plywood. It is manufactured by adhering and compressing flakes of wood together.

Developer John Godfrey, a Bangor native, built OSB manufacturing facilities across North America, including the LP Houlton Facility in New Limerick, according to the announcement.

“I developed the OSB mill in Houlton in 1980, and here it is still running 44 years later,” said John Godfrey. “I have every confidence that anyone coming to this site in 44 years will find the same thing in Jay.”