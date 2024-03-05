Oneida County has been awarded $23.6 million to develop a premier semiconductor supply chain campus on a parcel at Griffiss International Airport, County Executive Anthony Picente’s office said Tuesday.

The funding will allow for the county and its partners — Griffiss Local Development Corporation (GLDC) Mohawk Valley EDGE, C&S Companies and the City of Rome — to complete infrastructure and transportation improvements to a 332-acre site known as the “Triangle Site” to support up to 3.9 million square feet of developable area. This includes electrical upgrades, water and sewer extension, transportation and access upgrades, natural gas extensions and more.

“Conveniently located in the center of New York State and positioned adjacent to Wolfspeed and Micron, Oneida County’s ‘Triangle Site’ at Griffiss is positioned to be the state’s premier semiconductor supply chain campus, offering up to 50 megawatts of power,” Picente said in a statement. “This largest shovel-ready site in the state will unlock up to 2.6 million square feet of new construction and the potential for 3,000 new jobs.”

The site is one of seven that was awarded funding under the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) grant program.

It’s the latest move in the upstate region’s recent investment into making the area a hotspot for future semiconductor manufacturing and development. Micron plans to build a megafab in Central New York. GlobalFoundries in the Capital Region plans to invest $12 billion in private and public funds over the next decade to triple its capacity to meet a growing demand for advanced semiconductor microchips. In addition, upstate recently submitted an application to be one of five to 10 regions in the country to receive roughly $75 million a piece to be a federal tech hub designation.

“Griffiss has witnessed substantial public and private investments since its inception. This award further underscores GLDC's mission by revitalizing the former Griffiss Air Force Base into an innovative, high-tech business park,” said Steven DiMeo, authorized representative of GLDC and President of Mohawk Valley EDGE, in a statement. “Upstate New York boasts a thriving nanotechnology and advanced computing ecosystem rooted in its robust manufacturing legacy. GLDC and EDGE are collaborating with Oneida County and the City of Rome to fortify and nurture high-growth industries, leading a manufacturing resurgence in the Mohawk Valley.”