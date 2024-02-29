Anheuser-Busch has a deal with the Teamsters, avoiding a strike one day before contracts were set to expire.
Union members had recently been holding practice pickets at all of the company's breweries, including in Baldwinsville and a strike would've halted the production of popular beer brands like Budweiser and Bud Light.
The Teamsters said the deal includes significant job security, raises, and the end of a tiered system for health care coverage.
Anheuser-Busch's CEO said the deal recognizes "the talent, dedication, and hard work of our teams, while also positioning the Company for long-term success."
The union expects to vote on the contract next week.