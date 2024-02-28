Hundreds gathered in Cheektowaga Tuesday evening to voice their concerns in a public meeting about potential plans by the United States Postal Service to move some processing from the Buffalo facility to Rochester.

A U.S. Postal Service Review suggested those operations be moved from the William Street Processing Center.

USPS says this would not impact delivery times, most delivery services would remain unchanged and that this is part of a nationwide plan that could save $2.5 to $3.3 million per year.

Under this plan, the William Street facility would remain open as a local processing center and no career employees would lose their jobs.

However, some non-career employees could be cut. Still, there is concern some employees would be forced to transfer.

"Do not consolidate the services where you're taking services from the second largest city in the state of New York," said one woman attending the meeting.

The postal service will continue to take public comment until March 13, however, it's unclear at this time when a final decision will be made.