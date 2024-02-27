A majority of workers at the largest Mercedes-Benz factory in the U.S. have signed cards to join the United Auto Workers union.

On Tuesday, the workers at Mercedes’ plant in Vance, Ala., said they will join a growing movement of non-union auto factories that are attempting to replicate the record contracts the UAW won from the Big Three Detroit automakers last year.

“We haven’t taken this step lightly,” Mercedes factory worker Jeremy Kimbrell said in a video announcement.

Echoing some of the talking points of UAW leader Shawn Fain, Kimbrell said he and his workers have “fallen farther behind while Mercedes has made billions.”

Following the "Great Recession" of 2008, he said many factory employees had to leave the company and were replaced by temporary workers six months later at half the pay; it took those workers up to eight years to receive full-time jobs with benefits.

“We’ve learned we can’t trust Mercedes with our best interests,” Kimbrell said. “There comes a time when enough is enough. Now is that time.”

About 6,100 people work at the Alabama factory that makes the German car company’s GLE and GLS SUVs and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS for all of its markets globally. The plant also makes Mercedes’ all-electric models, the EQE, EQS and Mercedes-Maybach EQS. More than 4 million vehicles have been built at the factory since 1997, according to Mercedes, including 295,000 SUVs last year.

The majority milestone at Mercedes is the second non-union factory at which at least 505 of workers have declared their support for the UAW. Earlier this month, more than 10,000 workers at a non-union Volkswagen factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., also signed union cards indicating they plan to join the autoworkers union.

“Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has a strong record of success over the past 25+ years operating as One Team in Alabama,” a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson told Spectrum News. “MBUSI has a proven record of competitively compensating team members and providing many additional benefits. We believe open and direct communication with our team members is the best path forward to ensure continued success.”