Nvidia’s stock price surged after delivering another blowout quarter, setting off a rally in other technology companies that carried Wall Street to another record high.
The chipmaker, a central player in the boom surrounding artificial intelligence technology, reported scorching demand for its semiconductors.
The S&P 500 rose 2.1% Thursday to another all-time high. The Nasdaq added 3%. The Dow, which has a smaller weighting in tech stocks, rose 1.1%, marking its first close above 39,000. Nvidia’s stock price rose more than 16%, leading gains among tech companies. Treasury yields held relatively steady. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged to an all-time high.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.