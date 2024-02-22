The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to its lowest level in five weeks, even as more high-profile companies announce layoffs.

What You Need To Know The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to its lowest level in five weeks, even as more high-profile companies announce layoffs



Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 12,000 to 201,000 for the week ending Feb. 17, the Labor Department reported Thursday



In total, 1.86 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 10, a decrease of 27,000 from the previous week



Weekly unemployment claims have remained at historically low levels in recent years, despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 12,000 to 201,000 for the week ending Feb. 17, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell by 3,500 to 215,250, down from 218,750 the previous week.

In total, 1.86 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 10, a cecrease of 27,000 from the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are broadly viewed as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at historically low levels in recent years, despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate 11 times beginning in March of 2022 in an effort to bring down the four-decade high inflation that took hold after the economy roared back from the COVID-19 recession of 2020.

Many economists expected the rapid rate hikes to weaken the labor market and potentially tip the country into recession, but it hasn't happened. Jobs have remained plentiful and the economy has held up better than forecast thanks to strong consumer spending.